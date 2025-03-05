Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has lifted the suspension of his special adviser on salary and pension, Bashir Ado Kazaure, with immediate effect.

A statement from the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim, confirmed the decision.

The statement said the suspension was revoked following an investigation by a committee chaired by the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Barrister Bello Abdulkadir Fanini.

The committee’s report examined the circumstances surrounding Kazaure’s suspension, which was imposed after a premature announcement about a proposed ₦70,000 minimum wage.

The secretary to the government added that the decision reflects the governor’s commitment to fairness and due process in administrative matters.