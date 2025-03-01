Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has called for vigilance in Worship places, during the fasting period noting that Government has put all structures in place to ensure safety of residents.

Mr fintiri in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, congratulated Muslims in the state and the world over on the commencement of the Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan.

He said Ramadan offers another chance for Muslims to rededicate themselves to the worship of Allah.

Mr Fintiri also advised Nigerians to close ranks and refuse to accommodate the machinations of those who seek to profit from their pains or widen the lines of division.

The Governor, who noted that the nation has sadly witnessed the escalation of division and insecurity of recent, urged Nigerians to “work together to bring an end to that.”

He urged the adherents of the Islamic faith to use the period for spiritual cleansing and healing and also to pray for the peace of Adamawa State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The Governor also used the opportunity to call on adherents of various religions to love one another and live together in peace which the State is known for in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

”I congratulate Muslims in Adamawa State on the commencement of Ramadan because it is a privilege to witness that of 2025; I urge you to use this period to move closer to Allah and rededicate yourselves to the teachings of the Holy Quran as taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“As we seek the face of Allah in this holy month, let us hold dear, those lessons of the holy Prophet and pray earnestly for peace in the country. As a people, we can achieve a lot more in a peaceful atmosphere and all that is required is love for one another and commitment to work for the peace and unity of the country.” He said.

Mr fintiri however described Ramadan as an important pillar of Islam,noting that the fasting period humbles the faithful who are expected to go without food between sunrise and sunset during the period.