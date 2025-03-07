Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated the newly rehabilitated Demurin Road, Agidi Road, and Church Street in the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area and Kosofe Local Government Area.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, arrived at Alapere to commission the 39th completed project under their administration in the past few weeks.

The Demurin-Agidi Road is a critical route, linking Ketu to various parts of Agboyi-Ketu Local Government Area.

It also serves as an essential bypass to Ikorodu Road, easing congestion and improving connectivity.

Beyond its strategic importance, the area was previously plagued by heavy traffic congestion and persistent flooding, making daily commuting difficult for residents.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasised that infrastructure development remains a key priority for his administration, as it directly enhances the quality of life for residents.

He noted that the newly rehabilitated roads will serve as vital alternative links to the 3rd Axial Road, ultimately reducing travel time and improving mobility.

The project aligns with Lagos State’s long-term transportation master plan, designed to integrate road, rail, and water transport systems for a more efficient and connected city.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the community to take ownership of the newly improved roads, ensuring they are properly maintained and protected from vandalism and misuse.