Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has officially launched the sale of subsidized food items across seven designated centres in the state.

This initiative aims to provide affordable food to civil servants and individuals aged 60 and above, ensuring access to essential commodities for vulnerable groups.

This marks another significant milestone by the Katsina State Government in its commitment to ensuring food security and fostering economic development for its citizens.

The government has already stocked ample supply of food items in consumer shops and registered a substantial number of beneficiaries from its workforce.

Governor Radda outlined the government’s phased approach to perfecting the program and urged citizens to support its smooth implementation, free from irregularities.

During the launch, the Governor inspected the main storage facility in Katsina, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to driving development and improving the welfare of the people.