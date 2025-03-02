Gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa bandits, on Thursday, invaded the villages of Baziga and Rausar Kade in Arewa Local Government Area, killing six persons and rustling an unspecified number of cattle from the inhabitants.Governor Nasir Idris accompanied by heads of Security Agencies visited the two remote villages located in the Sahel to condole with the communities, assuring them that the government is determined to bring such dastardly act to an end.

Governor Idris called on the Bazi Security Chiefs to study the security architecture and landscape, in other to put an end to such wanton destruction of lives of innocent people and theft of their belongings.

At Baziga, the Governor directed the Chairman of Arewa Local Government, Sani Aliyu Tela to sink two solar powered motorized boreholes to ease the difficulty of water supply to the area.

In the same vein, he mandated the Chairman to sink similar borehole at Rausar Kade as well as complete the construction of the town’s Jumu’a Mosque within two weeks.

Governor Nasir Idris donated one million naira each to the families of the six persons killed in the attack, and five hundred thousand naira to each of the two victims who received gunshots wound, now recuperating.

He also gave three million naira to elders, women and youth of both communities.

The Chairman of Arewa LGA, Sani Aliyu Tela, informed the governor that the gunmen invaded from Matankari on the border with Sokoto State, through the village of Rausar Kade and rustled some cows.

The people of Baziga trooped out to offer assistance to their neighbours, during which one person lost his life, while five others from Rausar Kade were killed by the bandits’ bullets.

A live ammunition left by the bandits was presented to the security details of the governor by the villagers for scrutiny.

The Chairman commended men of the Nigerian Police led by the DPO from Bachaka as well as soldiers who responded to ‘distress call’ by the victims promptly.