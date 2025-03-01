Governor of Kebbi State Nasir Idris has flagged off the distribution of 2,450 food baskets to vulnerable households in the State.

The event started with a goodwill message from the secretary to the State government, Yakubu Bala who thanked the sponsors for their intervention in Kebbi state.

Each household received food baskets containing, 25 kg of rice, 25 kg of beans, 1 kg of salt, 4 kg of flour, 2 litres of cooking oil, and other food condiments.

The governor was Represented by his Deputy Governor, and he extended Governor Nasir Idris’s gratitude to the Federal government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their sustained support to victims of floods and other disasters in Kebbi State .

Representing The DG NEMA, Director of Special Duties, Fatima Kassim, said the food items distributed through the agency will ease the hardships faced in states affected by natural and human-induced disasters.

The Chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency Bello Yakubu, also thanked the King Salman Centre for its efforts .

Beneficiaries were delighted to have received the items ahead of the Ramadan Fasting.