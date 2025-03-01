Ikenga Ugochinyere, Spokesperson for the Opposition Lawmaker’s Coalition, says he is certain that Governor Siminilayi Fubara will continue to drive the wheel of administration in Rivers State till the Appeal Court rules on the legitimacy of purported lawmakers’ defection.

The group opposes the Supreme Court’s decision ordering the seizure of Rivers allotment, claiming that the decision has the potential to harm the people.

According to the spokesperson, the nullification of the LG election was strange, emphasizing that it will not halt governance in the Local Government Area nor return former Chairmen whose terms expired last year.

