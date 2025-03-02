Governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara, has complied with the judgment of the Suoreme Court on the political crisis in the State.

The Governor in a Statewide broadcast directed the former local Government Chairmen in the State elected in 2024 to hand over the affairs of their councils to the most senior civil servant in the Councils.

He was however silent on the other issues in the judgment of the Supreme Court including the 2024 budget and Other issues.

STATE BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY, SIR SIMINALAYI FUBARA ON THE RECENT JUDGEMENT OF THE SUPREME COURT.

My dear people of Rivers State

1. We are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear State.

2. Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government.

3. Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our constitution, due process and rule of law.

4. While we are not above mistakes because we are human, we believe that we have not, as a government, done anything deliberate to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.

5. Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgments may be available to them Friday March 7, 2025.

6. I assure you that upon the receipt of certified judgments, we shall study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the State forward.

7. Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Personnel Management to immediately takeover the administration of the 23 Local Government Councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

8. I further direct the outgoing local government Chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Personnel Management by Monday, March 3, 2025.

9. Although, our dear State seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens.

10. Thank you and God bless Rivers State.