Former presidential aide, Dr Doyin Okupe is dead.

He died at the age of 72.

According to reports, Dr. Okupe died Friday morning.

He had been critically ill in the weeks leading up to his death, according to reports.

Dr Okupe served as a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was a seasoned political strategist who later took on the role of Director-General for Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign.

He is survived by his wife, Aduralere Okupe and several children.

More details soon..