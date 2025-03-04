Operatives of the Oyo State Fire and Rescue Service have prevented a Tanker Accident, Fire in the Challenge area of the State Capital.

The fire incident was reported at exactly 05:01hrs March,2025 through a phone call by a member of the public, Moruf Balogun as a case of a fallen Petrol tanker, infront of Total Filling Station, Orita Challenge, Ibadan.

The service on receipt of the information Immediately deployed personnel led by ACFS Olubunmi Christy to the scene of incident.

On arrival, the team encountered a fallen petrol tanker infront of a petrol station engulfed by fire.

The agency swung into action to douse the fire and another fire truck led by ACFS Adekola was sent to assist the attending Crew, so as avoid the fire from gaining unnecessary momentum that might lead to serious fire disaster.

The foam chemical compound was applied to the fire to put it under control.

The driver and motor boy of the truck who suffer burns from the fire were recovered and handled over to the FRSC and conveyed to the hospital.

The Sumal Food Limited also sent firemen to help in attending to the fire which has now been put under control while efforts to completely extinguish the fire is still ongoing.

Initial enquiries and investigation however revealed that the fire incident was as a result of brake failure when the driver was trying to negotiate the popular challenge roundabout, infront of Total Filling Station.

It hit the concrete on the roundabout, somersaulted and caught fire.