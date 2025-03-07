FIFA is considering a proposal to increase the number of participating teams at the 2030 World Cup in Saudi Arabia to 64, according to a Spokesperson.

The 2030 World Cup will be played in six countries across three continents. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will jointly host the 2030 World Cup with selected matches to be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to make the tournament’s centenary.

The competition will follow the 2026 edition of the competition to be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

It will be the first to feature an expansion of participating teams from 32 countries to 48.

According to report, the proposed 64-team expansion will be a one-off for the 2030 edition.