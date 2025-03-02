The Federal Government, in collaboration with its Korean counterpart, has commissioned the Nigerian-Korean Information Access Centre (IAC).

The IAC aims to drive digital education and creative innovation across the country.

Funded by the Korean Government, the Centre will support the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians through digital skills and innovations.

The collaboration aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Korea, promoting digital education through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As a result, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including computer labs, an AI development center, a digital lounge, and training rooms, to foster digital literacy.

According to the Minister of Communications, Digital Economy, and Innovation, Bosun Tijani, the center will promote AI and emerging tech enterprises, aligning with global best practices.

The CEO of Digital Bridge Institute explained that ; the centre is not just for billing but a bridge that connected Nigeria to the world .

Other Stakeholder on the Digital Literacy sector say; the Centre will give youths , entrepreneurs, and professionals access to cutting -edge digital tools .

The Korean Government has invested $13 million from 2020 to 2026 to facilitate Nigeria’s transition to e-government.

Additionally, it has invested $10 million to enhance multimedia education for primary and secondary schools in the country from 2021 to 2025.

The President of the National Information Agency of South Korea shed light on why his country chose to invest in Nigeria.