The Federal Government, through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), has officially launched the 10-for-10 Campaign in Lagos, kicking off a nationwide drive to convert 10,000 commercial vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), in just 10 weeks.

Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub, is set to benefit from 5,000 free CNG conversions from the 10,000 earmarked for the initial phase of the 10_for_10 campaign with PCNGI field agents already on ground registering eligible commercial vehicle owners

Drivers welcome the Federal Government’s CNG Initiative, even though they expressed concern about the availability and accessibility, with mounting lines at the few CNG refueling stations.

Stakeholders of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative agree that the success of the Program lies with Private Public Partnership with a view to ensure accessibility for all Nigerians at the shortest possible time

With Nigeria embracing CNG as a sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel, fears of adulteration or explosion were allayed

This campaign is a bold step toward cleaner-effective transportation, offering drivers significant savings on fuel while contributing to a greener environment.