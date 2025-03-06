The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has held a meeting with the Commandants of various Nigeria Police training institutions nationwide, at the IGP smart conference hall, FCT, Abuja.

During the meeting, the IGP charged them with upholding the highest standards of best practices and discipline within their respective institutions.

This engagement is part of a broader effort to strengthen police training and reform initiatives across the country.

The engagement aligns with the recent Conference of Commandants of Nigeria Police Training Colleges/Schools held at the National Institute for Police Studies (NIPS), Abuja, from March 3rd to 5th, 2025.

This conference, organized in partnership with the UNDP, GS Foundation, and the German Embassy, focused on enhancing police training strategies for sustainability and alignment with global best practices.

The conference highlighted several critical areas, including the review of training standards, police reforms, recruitment processes, and curriculum development, in line with the vision statement of the IGP.

The commandants were urged to adapt training programs to address emerging security threats, including cyber security, counter-terrorism, and the implementation of community policing strategies.

This commitment to professionalizing police training is further strengthened by the efforts of the current leadership of the Nigeria Police Force towards building a more effective and professional Police Force through the recent passage of the Nigeria Police Institution Establishment Bill.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to professionalizing police training as a fundamental pillar of effective policing and national security.

The Force is confident that these initiatives will contribute to a more capable and responsive police force that is well-equipped to meet the evolving challenges of our time.