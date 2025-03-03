The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned for judgment in the petition filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo challenging the outcome of the 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

Chairman of the Tribunal Justice Wilfred Kpochi made the adjournment after the parties adopted their respective final written addresses

In total, the the PDP called 19 witnesses to prove their case while the APC called 4.

The governor of Edo state called 1 witness while INEC did not call any witness.

The date for Judgment will be communicated to the parties.