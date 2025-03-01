At least four people were killed when storm Garance hit the French overseas territory of La Reunion on Friday, bringing winds of up to 155 kph (96 mph), according to local authorities on Saturday.

“Garance has been downgraded to a strong tropical storm, and the red alert has been lifted,” the local prefecture stated in a new statement on X, advising residents to be cautious and minimize their travel.

According to the prefecture, 953 individuals were being housed in centers, while 160,000 families lacked electricity and 310,000 lacked water.

On Friday, the hurricane hit the north coast of the Indian Ocean island near Madagascar, demolishing roofs and cutting out power and drinking water to many residents.

Meteo France stated that it left the southwest coast of the island a few hours later.