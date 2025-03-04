The National Cashew Association of Nigeria in Ogun State have called on the federal and state governments to come to their rescue as they face huge extortion from different groups, including security agencies, park agencies, local government and community associations.

They say if not checked, the illegal levies may force them out of business and increase the number of unemployment and poverty ration on the country.

Cashew merchants and exporters through the National Cashew Association of Nigeria in Ogun State have raised the alarm that their business is under threat.

They say despite their contributions to the nation’s economy, they are facing serious problems from some State and non State agents, extorting them while transporting their produce from the farm to the city.

They say in 2024 alone, they produce about 9,500 (nine thousand, five hundred) metric tonnes of Cashew nuts in Ogun State and all legitimate taxes and levies were duly paid to the appropriate quarters, including the legitimate grading fees of 11,500 naira per ton of graded cashew and another 5% payment, as export levy on every consignment being taken out of the country.

They say a truck driver will have to spend between 600 and 650,000 to transport 30 tons of cashew seeds from IlARA in Ogun State to warehouse in Lagos.

They say Cashew production and processing activities in Nigeria, provide employment and livelihood for more than 600, 000 persons and contribute billions of naira to Nigeria’s economy and they find it very difficult to understand why they are being subjected to the hardship.

They say they have sent letters to the state government, ministries and agencies to register their frustration but nobody is looking in their direction.

They commended the efforts of the President and the Governor in the promotion of Agriculture but lament hardship they are facing to transport agriculture produce, especially cashew from farm to the warehouse in the city.