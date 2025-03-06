A building under construction on Oriwu Street in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, leaving several people trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 pm, according to Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Emergency responders have so far rescued 14 individuals from the debris, all of whom were labourers working at the site.

The rescued victims have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

As of 7:45 pm, two fatalities were confirmed, with their bodies recovered from the wreckage.

Three adult male victims were treated on the spot and stabilised, while three others with severe injuries were transported to the General Hospital in Marina for further care.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with an additional male victim found alive under the rubble.

Efforts to extricate him are currently underway.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined but uthorities are investigating the incident as rescue teams continue to work tirelessly at the scene.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

The collapse has raised concerns about building safety standards in the area, with calls for stricter enforcement of construction regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.