The Nigerian Army has immortalised the former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja by renaming Ikeja Military Cantonment to TA LAGBAJA Cantonment.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede unveiled the Cantonment on Friday in Lagos.

The Cantonment ground played host to top dignitaries from the Chief of Defence Staff, chief of Air Staff, the host governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the widow of the man in whose honour the event was held and others.

His successor, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede described his predecessor as a selfless leader who deserves being immortalised.

Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa and governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while presenting the certificate of fit for purpose to the Chief of Army Staff said this sends a good message that there is reward for good legacies

After the speeches dignitaries moved to the unveiling site.

The ceremony coincided with the late Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja 57th posthumous birthday.