A Federal High Court Lagos, on Thursday, refused to take arraignment of former manager to gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu.

Justice Alexander Owoeye said that the court will not make any pronouncement on the case, until an ongoing administrative procedure on the matter is concluded.

When the case was called on Thursday, Bilikisu Buhari appeared for the prosecution, while Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) appeared with Monday Ubani for the defence.

The prosecutor, then informed the court that the matter was for arraignment of the defendant who is present in court.

The defence Counsel also informed the court that the defence was ready to proceed.

But, the Court informed parties that he will not be able to take the arraignment as scheduled, saying there were ongoing administrative processes in the case.

Mr Ojukwu then asked the court whether parties should maintain status quo, in light of the present position.

In response, the court said that it will not make any pronouncement on the case, until the administrative procedures were completed.

Following agreement of parties, the court adjourned the case until May 14.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged the defendant and his company Eezee Tee, over an alleged money laundering and dishonest conversion totalling 340, 000 dollars.

In the charge, the defendant was alleged to have withheld funds from Mercy Chinwo’s digital platforms and events.