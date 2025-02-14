The Zamfara state government says it has uncovered 2,363 ghost workers following the recent verification of civil servants in the state.

Spokesman of the Governor, Sulaiman Idris mentioned that the verification exercise exposed 220 minors receiving monthly pay as civil servants.

Mr Idris also explained that the committee’s final report shows 27,109 permanent workers, 1,082 civil servants who are due for retirement, 395 contract staff, and 261 not on the nominal roll.

In August last year, Governor Dauda Lawal constituted a committee headed by the state Head of Service to verify the status of workers.

In the report, first appointment dates for 75 workers were not in compliance with the issue dates, and all of them were minors at the time of employment.

Verification of Civil servants in Zamfara state

27,109 permanent workers

2,363 ghost workers

220 minors

1,082 due for retirement