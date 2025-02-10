World leaders, tech bosses, academics and other experts have gathered in Paris for a two-day summit on the threats and promises of artificial intelligence.

They will debate the impact of the disruptive technology on the public, including potential applications of AI in areas such as health, education and work, as well as its regulation and responsible use.

The meeting brings together some 1,500 participants from about 100 countries and follows two previous AI global summits: in the United Kingdom in 2023 and in South Korea in 2024.

Among the politicians participating this year are U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

From the tech side, the high-profile names include the chief executives of Microsoft, Open AI and Google.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to showcase his country as a leader in the field of AI at the summit.

“France is the leading country in Europe in the field of artificial intelligence,” he said in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien over the weekend.

In terms of AI regulation, Macron said he would like to find a middle path.

He said there was a danger that some countries might establish no rules at all, but added: “There is also the risk that Europe, conversely, sets too many rules, turns away from others and therefore can no longer be innovative. We must maintain this balance.”(dpa/NAN)

10th February, 2025.