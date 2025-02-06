Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has assured Nigerians that President Tinubu’s economic policies will soon begin to yield positive results.

The FCT minister gave this assurance when he led the G-5 governors on a condolence visit to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde following the demise of his brother.

The minister emphasized the need for patience, stating that although President Tinubu’s policies may have affected many aspects of the country, they are well-intentioned.

According to him, “On the current state of the nation, I would just say that the people should be patient. But this country was in a dire state a few years ago. If we want a remedy, with what Mr. President is doing today, we need to be patient. It will take time,” Wike said