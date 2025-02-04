President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to continue to drive national development through grassroots engagement, ensuring that the voices of citizens are heard and considered in national decision-making processes.

Personal Assistant to the President on constituency affairs made this known while speaking at a town hall meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

This town hall meeting in Oyo State is a gathering of critical stakeholders, including religious organizations, society groups, and community leaders.

The Personal Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs, Khadijat Omotayo, is in Oyo state to engage with these groups, understand their needs and challenges, and report back to the president for action to be taken.

During the engagement, leaders of the groups expressed concerns about abandoned projects in the state and appealed for immediate government intervention.

The President’s P.A. responded by assuring the people that she would visit the various sites of the abandoned projects and report back to the President for immediate action.

In fulfillment of her earlier promise, Mrs. Omotayo visited several sites of abandoned federal government projects, including a Youth Development Center in Oluyole Local Government, the Federal Government National Primary Health Care Center, and other locations.