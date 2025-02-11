The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, is in calabar Cross river state Capital for a working visit to discuss ways to develop the livestock industry.

During the visit, the minister paid a courtesy call on the governor and emphasized the importance of harnessing Nigeria’s agricultural potential to drive economic growth and global competitiveness .

The Minister highlighted the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s livestock industry, currently valued at ₦33 trillion, but remains underutilized. He outlined the Ministry’s commitment to modernizing the sector through improved livestock management, disease control, and infrastructure development.

In response,Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, welcomed the Minister’s initiative and emphasized the state’s commitment to fostering livestock growth. The Governor cited the expansion of cocoa farming in various regions of the state as an example of successful investment in the sector.

The Governor also acknowledged the challenges faced by the livestock sector and assured the Minister of the state’s support in addressing these challenges. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the federal government, state governments, traditional rulers, and pastoralist organizations to ensure successful policy implementation.

The Minister and his team also toured livestock facilities within the metropolis, gaining insights into the challenges faced by the sector.

They also visited the Hausa community in the state, fostering greater engagement and understanding their needs and concerns.