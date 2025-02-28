Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the High Court of Lagos State has adjourned to March 7, 2025 to hear all pending applications brought by various counsel in a suit filed by removed Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

His removal on January 13, 2025, which he is challenging follows allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office, that led to his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, being elected and sworn in as his successor.

Friday’s hearing is the first sitting by a court of law in the battle for the legitimate leadership of the Lagos House of Assembly.

A senior advocate of Nigeria, Afolabi Fashanu, represented Mr Obasa. The defendants in the suit are Mojisola Meranda, who was represented by lead senior advocates, Tayo Oyetibo and Abimbola Akeredolu.

The House of Assembly, another defendant was represented by two senior advocates, Femi Falana and Muiz Banire. But, another counsel, Abang Mkpandiok announced appearance for the House of Assembly.

Mr Mkpandiok said he had been briefed on Thursday night by the Assembly and had filed his motion for a change of counsel in the matter on Friday morning. He asked the court to hear his application first, saying it was a fundamental issue that deals with a person’s constitutional right to a counsel of choice. Mr Falana rejected the claim, saying he remained the counsel on record and that he hadn’t been served with that motion.

The court deferred hearing Mr Mkpandiok’s application pending compliance with the Rules of Court, since he had admitted that all parties hadn’t been served with his processes.

The judge also granted an application of some other lawmakers, through their counsel, Olu Daramola and Dada Awosika, both Senior advocates, who were seeking to be joined in the suit. The court ordered that all lawmakers of the House be joined as parties in the suit.

After the proceedings, Mrs Meranda told journalists she was still in charge, even though her security detail has yet to be fully restored, as she presently has only four police officers attached to her, instead of twelve.