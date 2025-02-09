Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a farmer and a labourer at Oke Oge in the Oba Ile area of Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo State.

The duo were abducted while returning from a farm not far from Akure Airport on Saturday evening

The state commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident.

He said his men had been deployed to rescue the victims.

Meanwhile, the abductors are demanding a ransom of N15 million from the victims’ families.

A source confirmed that the kidnappers had contacted the family.

