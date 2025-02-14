The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has approved Chimamaka Mbakwe’s expulsion for allegedly assaulting a university lecturer.

This is part of the disciplinary committee’s resolution on the incident involving Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer at the school Department of Theatre Art and Film Studies, and the student.

In a statement signed by the Institution’s acting Information Officer, Public Relations officer Louis Njelita, said the expelled student is compelled to vacate the school premises and return the University property in her possession

The school’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to maintaining integrity by enforcing discipline, creating a secure, conducive learning environment, and supporting the growth of scholars and leaders in character and excellence.

Recall that an online video surfaced in which a student of Theatre Art and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka allegedly assaulted her instructor over concerns that the committee must have examined, resulting in her expulsion from the university.