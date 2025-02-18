Students of the Federal University Lokoja are protesting the tragic accident that claimed the lives of six students along Felele Road in the state capital yesterday.

The students blocked the university entrance, carrying placards and demanding measures to prevent future occurrences.

A devastating accident occurred yesterday along Felele Road in Lokoja, Kogi State, resulting in the deaths of six students from the Federal University Lokoja, along with the driver of a shuttle bus.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy was caused by a trailer with faulty brakes that lost control and crashed into a shuttle bus waiting to convey university students.

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission were on the scene to rescue some victims trapped under the articulated vehicle.

Security personnel are present at the University premises to maintain law and order, while university management and government officials are engaging with the protesting students, assuring them of lasting solutions to curb the recurring accidents that have claimed the lives students along Felele Road.