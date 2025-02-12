Migrants arriving in the United Kingdom via small boats or other dangerous routes face tougher restrictions under new immigration rules.

The UK government has increased its campaign on illegal immigration, resulting in a surge of arrests comparable to the method employed by former US President Donald Trump.

Individuals who enter the UK illegally—whether by sea, hiding in vehicles, or other illegal means—will typically be refused British citizenship, regardless of how long they have been in the country.

The Home Office stated that the strengthened measures make it clear that illegal entry into the UK will have long-term consequences, including citizenship refusal.

The policy change, took effect on Monday.

It updates caseworker guidance to assess whether applicants meet the “good character” requirement for citizenship.

From February 10, 2025, anyone who entered the UK illegally will generally be refused citizenship, even if they have resided in the country for years.

The move has sparked criticism from the Refugee Council and some Labour MPs, including Stella Creasy, who argued that the policy would leave refugees as “second-class citizens” indefinitely.

Previously, refugees who had arrived by irregular routes would need to wait 10 years before being considered.

Under UK law, it is now an offence to enter the country without permission, while international law states that refugees should not be penalised for illegal entry.

This comes after Labour’s new border security bill, which scraps the Conservatives’ Rwanda plan and boosts police powers against people smugglers, cleared its first vote in the House of Commons on Monday.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill sets out Labour’s plan to treat people smugglers like terrorists, and creates a new crime of endangering another person during an illegal crossing in the Channel.

The Home Office also published footage of enforcement teams raiding 828 premises, including nail bars, car washes, and restaurants, as part of a UK-wide crackdown on illegal working earlier this week.

The Refugee Council estimates the guidance will prevent at least 71,000 refugees from obtaining British citizenship.