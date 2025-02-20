The United States State Department has reportedly asked its diplomatic posts across the world to cancel all news and media subscriptions deemed “non-mission critical,” in what is seen as another significant move by the Trump administration in ongoing reforms to the structure of the US government.

The policy, which attempts to decrease government costs, was detailed in an email sent to embassies and consulates earlier this month, according to reports.

The memo, dated February 11, directed foreign posts to immediately cancel all media subscriptions, including newspapers, periodicals, and publications that are not academic or professional journals. The State Department has yet to comment on the decision.

These cuts will impact subscriptions to major news outlets like The New York Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, The Economist, and the Associated Press.

A follow-up memo, sent on Feb. 14, urged staff to prioritise the cancellation of such subscriptions, but individuals who wish to retain certain services can submit justifications.