Hundreds protested at the Iowa Capitol against a bill to remove gender identity protections, which moved quickly through the legislature despite opposition.

Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill to remove gender identity protections from the state’s civil rights code, sparking protests at the Capitol.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied against the bill, facing a heavy police presence.

The bill moved quickly through the legislature despite opposition from LGBTQ+ advocates.

If passed, Iowa would be the first state to reverse such protections.

This move follows Republican-led efforts to restrict transgender rights, aligning with similar laws in other states and past Trump-era policies, many of which face legal challenges.

While Iowa took a progressive stance by adding gender protections to its Civil Rights Act in 2007, advocates say the state is now taking a step backwards to remove them.

Supporters of the bill said it’s to protect Iowans from potentially uncomfortable or dangerous situations, protestors said the people they’re worried about aren’t doing anything wrong and deserve equal protection under the law.

“Trans people are no different than you, or me, and all of us here,” Red Wing said. “They’re not hurting anybody.”

Advocates said they stand united, even as lawmakers ignore the growing chorus of opposition outside their doors.