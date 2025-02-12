Sean Cairncross, a former White House and Republican National Committee official and the former CEO of the government foreign aid organization Millennium Challenge Corporation, has been nominated as the national cyber director by U.S President Donald Trump.

Although Cairncross hasn’t held any significant positions involving cyber, he is reported to have “provided counsel on a variety of issues, including matters related to national security” while serving as the president’s deputy assistant and the chief of staff’s senior White House adviser during his tenure in the Trump White House.

He also served as the Republican National Committee’s chief operational officer when, in 2016, he stated that the RNC had not been affected by a cyberattack, contradicting the assertions of a GOP congressman.

In addition, he has held several tech-related positions outside of the government.

If confirmed by the Senate, Cairncross would become only the third permanent leader of the Office of the National Cyber Director, after Harry Coker, who had replaced temporary director Kemba Walden.

Cairncross represents Trump’s first real opportunity to put his mark on the office, aside from last month’s repeal of an executive order establishing an order of succession.

Cairncross is the president and founder of the Cairncross Group, a Washington, D.C.-based strategic consultancy.

He has worked at prominent law firms in addition to his roles at the White House, MCC, RNC and his own company.