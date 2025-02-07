President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has signed an executive order, authorising economic sanctions against the International Criminal Court, ICC.

The President is accusing the ICC of “illegitimate and baseless actions” targeting the US and Israel.

The order grants Trump broad powers to freeze assets and issue travel bans against ICC staff and their family members.

This comes in response to the court’s decision in November to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant. Both men were accused of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In the order, Donald Trump said the ICC had “abused its power” by issuing the warrants which he claimed had “set a dangerous precedent” that endangered US citizens and its military personnel.

In his order, Trump argued the court must “respect the decision” of countries “not to subject their personnel to the ICC’s jurisdiction”.

The ICC said in a statement it condemns the issuance of the executive order seeking to impose sanctions on its officials.

“The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all Situations before it. We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post that the ICC must be able to “pursue the fight against global impunity”.

“Europe will always stand for justice and the respect of international law.”