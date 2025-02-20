The Pentagon has announced coordinated patrols with the Mexican military on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border, as the Trump administration continues to implement a robust border security policy.

U.S. Northern Command General Gregory M. Guillot and Mexican General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo recently met “to discuss and signed a joint statement of cooperation on security along the Mexico and U.S. border.”

“The engagement resulted in the formulation and signing of a Joint Statement of Understanding regarding cooperative activities along the border,” the statement continued.

“General Trevilla and General Guillot agreed to conduct coordinated patrols on their respective side of the border, increase information sharing, and establish methods for immediate communications,” the Pentagon added.

The DoD also noted that the deal “emphasises that each country will respect the sovereignty of the other.”

Both leaders expect their agreement will serve to enable further conversations and coordination in greater detail at varied levels to ensure the mutual security of the border.

The agreement comes roughly one month after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20 and began an overhaul of the U.S.’s border security policies, drastically decreasing the number of apprehensions at the border.

According to estimates, the average number of getaways across the southern border fell to 132 per day in February, a 93% decrease from the peak numbers recorded when former President Joe Biden was in office.

Increased border enforcement has also led to unwelcome confrontations with Mexican cartel members.

This month, a laser from the Mexican border targeted a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) helicopter.

In January, just days after Trump took office, alleged cartel members opened fire on Border Patrol agents near the border.