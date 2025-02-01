The U.S. government’s recent executive order halting foreign aid for 90 days has raised concerns among stakeholders in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis (TB) support. Nigeria, which has the highest number of people living with HIV in West and Central Africa, has heavily relied on international assistance for two decades to combat the epidemic.

Through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the United States has been a key partner in Nigeria’s HIV response, providing funding for prevention, treatment, care, and support services. PEPFAR has remained the largest donor for the HIV treatment program in Nigeria, covering approximately 90% of the country’s treatment needs.

The January 30 executive order, issued by the new U.S. administration, paused foreign aid to reassess and realign assistance programs. However, a waiver granted by the U.S. government on January 28 allowed for the continued distribution of antiretroviral (ARV) medications and medical services for people living with HIV in Nigeria. This waiver ensures that the vital HIV treatment programs funded by PEPFAR will proceed without interruption.

The Nigerian government has expressed gratitude for the waiver but acknowledges that the future of foreign aid could be uncertain under the new U.S. administration. In response, Nigeria is focusing on strengthening its domestic efforts to secure funding and ensure the sustainability of the HIV response. Officials emphasize the importance of collaborating with stakeholders, creating favourable policies, and advocating to policymakers to maintain momentum in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Dr. Temitope Ilori, Director General, NACA, the Nigerian government urged patients to continue accessing HIV treatment services and called on state governors, private sector partners, lawmakers, civil society organizations, and the media to remain committed to the national HIV response.

While acknowledging the potential challenges posed by shifts in international aid, Nigerian officials remain optimistic about achieving the goal of ending AIDS by 2030 through collaborative and sustained efforts. They also expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from the U.S. government and other international partners in addressing the country’s HIV/AIDS crisis.