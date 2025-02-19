A shortage of eggs in the United States due to the ongoing avian flu pandemic is leading Americans to pay exorbitant rates and forcing the country to go elsewhere, notably Türkiye, for eggs.

The outbreak has led farmers to butcher about 159 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds, including nearly 47 million since the beginning of December.

In January, the average price of eggs in the United States reached a record of $4.95 a dozen.

Following last year’s trial purchases, Turkish producers have agreed to a preliminary arrangement with the United States for around 15,000 tons of eggs to be transported by June, according to reports.

The U.S. has been working to contain the spread of bird flu, which was first detected in dairy cattle in Texas last March and has since spread to multiple states.

The virus has infected nearly 70 people since April, including one fatal case, primarily among farm workers exposed to infected poultry or cattle.

An outbreak in poultry that began in 2022 has wiped out about 160 million chickens, turkeys and other birds, contributing to egg shortages.

The agency is also rebuilding a stockpile of vaccines tailored to the current strain affecting commercial flocks and wild birds.

In response, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted conditional approval to animal health company Zoetis for the use of a bird flu vaccine in poultry.

Türkiye ranks among the world’s top 10 egg exporters.