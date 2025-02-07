Two individuals were killed Friday when a small plane crashed on a major road in Brazil’s economic metropolis, São Paulo, and collided with a bus.

It was unclear whether the aircraft had attempted an emergency landing soon after take-off.

It slid hundreds of meters down the avenue and collided with a bus before exploding, firefighting chief Ronaldo Melo told journalists.

The tragedy, which occurred immediately after the King Air F90 took off from Campo de Marte airport, which handles domestic flights, killed both the pilot and the single passenger.

According to Mr. Melo, the bus passengers were able to flee, with six hurt.

The fire chief added that investigators are taking photos and interviewing people who witnessed the aircraft crash” to establish the circumstances of the accident.