Justice Adeniyi Familoni of an Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced two teachers to twenty two years imprisonment each without option of fine, for the offence of rape.

The defendants Ajibola Gbenga and Olaofe Ayodele were arraigned in March, 2022.

They were said to have lured their victims who are their students to a hotel in Okeila area of Ado Ekiti and have Carnal knowledge of them.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemi called four witnesses and tenderered statements of the victims and defendants, Medical reports, report of the Panel of enquiry among others as exhibits while the defendants spoke in their own defence through their lawyer, Lawrence Fasanmi and called six witnesses.,

The defendants denied all allegations levied against them, which they described as political.

They tendered exhibits to support their innocence.