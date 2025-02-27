Türkiye’s locally made Altay main battle tank will enter the Turkish army’s inventory in 2025, according to Haluk Görgün, president of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries.

Mr. Görgün stated that the factory will produce both armoured vehicles and the engines and power transmissions required by armoured vehicles, adding that construction operations are progressing quickly.

He also said that a total of 165 tanks will be delivered in 2028.

Görgün said that Turkey is in a position to be respected in the globe in terms of land vehicles, with over 4,500 armoured vehicles delivered to around 50 countries.

Altay, Turkey’s first locally made main battle tank, is being produced by BMC.

‘Pars’ will also enter inventory

The Turkish Armed Forces will get PARS ALPHA armoured vehicles in 8×8 and 6×6 configurations for the first time.

Turkish defense firm FNSS and SSB signed the contract for the “Next-Generation Vehicle Project” at a ceremony Monday, according to a statement by the firm.

FNSS will deliver the PARS ALPHA 8×8 Anti-Armor Squad and Armoured Recovery variants in the first phase of the contract and the PARS ALPHA 6×6 command post variants with four different mission equipment.

The PARS ALPHA was developed with FNSS’ 35 years of experience and achievements as the fifth generation vehicle in the PARS family of products.

The vehicle offers advanced mobility “through all terrain and any weather conditions (with) its innovative all-wheel-drive, ride-height control and all-axle steering system.”

Its high carrying capacity enables the vehicle to be easily integrated with different systems and the 8×8 configuration is suitable for modern military logistics.