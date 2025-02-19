The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in Istanbul due to an upcoming severe weather system.

Due to the anticipated snowfall, storms, and icing threats, both Istanbul Airport (IST) and Sabiha Gokcen Airport will see major flight restrictions from Friday to Sunday.

Istanbul Airport’s capacity will be cut by up to 15% on Wednesday, February 19, and 20% on Friday, February 21.

This modification results in around 150 flight cancellations on Wednesday and around 200 on Friday, hurting Turkish Airlines’ operations, which regularly operate around 1,000 flights each day.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport will also face cancellations, with 10% of flights cancelled on Thursday, February 20, and 15% on Friday, February 21, following a decision by the airport’s Meteorological Emergency Committee.

The Turkish Meteorological Service forecasts that snow will start in Istanbul from Wednesday, continuing through Friday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to around 0 degrees Celsius, with significant snowfall particularly in the northern districts.

Weather conditions are expected to transition from rain to sleet and then heavy snow, which could accumulate up to 10 centimetres in some areas.