US President, Donald Trump, has announced in a social media post that he spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East, and that they each agreed to visit each other’s countries.

Trump added that the US and Russia have agreed to begin negotiations over Ukraine “immediately”.

“As we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine,” he said, adding that he was confident that negotiations would be successful.

In his social media post, Trump also confirmed that he asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead negotiation efforts.

Trump added that he was calling Zelenskyy “right now” to inform him about his conversation with Putin.