The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that two calibrated aircraft engines have been recovered in Borno state as the battle against Terrorists, Kidnappers and Bandits continue across the country.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director Defence Media Operations disclosed these to reporters in his first media contact with the Defence correspondents in Abuja.

While responding to questions, General Kangye said the aircraft engines were from a longtime unidentified aircraft crash site in Borno State.

“Two calibrated aircraft engines from a longtime unidentified aircraft crash site were recovered,” Major General Markus Kangye told reporters, and added that, “one double barrel cannon gun and 16 missiles were also recovered.”

According to the Defence Headquarters spokesman, “on 5 and 6 February 2025, following credible intelligence, troops laid ambush on ISWAP route in Gwoza and Konduga LGAs of Borno State and made contact.

Following a fire fight, 8 terrorists were neutralized, while 3 AK47rifles, 2 locally fabricated rifles, one G3 rifle, 157 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 27 rounds of 7.62mm NATO as well as one magazine were recovered.

Between 5 – 10 February 2025, troops in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations including ambushes, fighting patrols and clearance operations in Gwoza, Konduga, Damboa and Mafa LGAs of Borno State.

During the operations, 12 terrorists were neutralized, 3 were apprehended, while 4 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

They also recovered 9 Ak47 rifles, one G3 Rifle, 2 dane guns, 102 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 70 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 55 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO, one RPG tube, 3 RPG bombs and 6 magazines,” he added.