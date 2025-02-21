The Nigerian Army says it is still on the trail of the fleeing bandit leader terrorising communities in Zamfara and neighbouring states, Bello Turji and his men.

The army also said the Lakurawa terrorist group and some bandit kingpins were killed, which has paved the way for the relative peace enjoyed in the North West region.

Theophilus Darofai reports the chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede visited troops and military formations in Zamfara state.

This is the first operational visit by the COAS.

On arrival at the Headquarters of the Joint taskforce North-west operation Fansan Yamma, the army chief was received with a salute by guard of honour

He then proceeds to the theatre command operational room for operational briefing behind closed doors.

Speaking to newsmen, the COAS said troops have recorded successes in recent times adding that wanted bandit leader Bello Turji and other key terrorist operating in the North West region are on the run as troops will continue to go after them

Addressing the frontline troops at the headquarters of one brigade NA Gusau, LT. GEN Olufemi assured them of improved welfare.

The Nigerian Army chief, who was accompanied by some senior army officers, also joined the troops in a physical exercise to boost their morale

The chief of the Army staff says troops will sustain the tempo in the current fight against banditry and called on residents to assist with useful information in its quest to pave the way for lasting peace.