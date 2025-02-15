Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have killed several bandit kingpins in Sokoto and Zamfara states, as well as recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

Those killed include Kachalla Na Faransa, Dogon Bakkwalo, Auta Gobaje, and Dan Mai Dutsi, among others.

They achieved success amid a fierce gun battle in Shinkafi, Zurmi, and Isa Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Sokoto States, respectively.

Forty terrorist enclaves have been destroyed, with significant places such as Tungar Fulani, Unguwar Goga, Gangara Hill, and Gidan Maji cleansed.

According to a press statement signed by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, scores of kidnapped victims were freed during the operation, contributing to overall security and calm in the impacted areas.

Operation Fansan Yamma maintains its commitment to disrupting the cycle of terrorism in the troubled areas of Northwest Nigeria and parts of Niger State, while appealing to the public to continue providing vital information on the fleeing militants. Including Bello Turji, his henchmen, and others.