Chairman of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will complete his two terms in office considering the level of successes he recorded in bold economic, social and political policies.

The Abia-North Lawmaker disclosed this while fielding questions from the Senate correspondents at the lobby of the National Assembly.

Giving reasons why he believed President Tinubu will win a second term in office in 2027, Kalu pointed out that the ruling Party the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) remains firm in its decision to cede its 2027 Presidential Ticket to Tinubu in line with the zoning arrangement to maintain a North-South power balance.

Additionally Kalu mentioned the economic reform Policies of the President which he said is already delivering positive economic results.

Using the Manufacturing sector as an example Kalu stated that the cost of production had reduced to 18.5 percent from 23 percent which it was last year.

Asking Nigerians to exercise more patience with the administration, Kalu said the stability in the exchange rate is also another indication that the President’s reforms are yielding positive results.

Among other responses, the former Senate Chief Whip faulted narrative of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election given by the former military president Ibrahim Babangida in his autobiography, ‘A Journey in Service describing IBB’S account as incomplete.

According to the former Abia Governor Babangida failed to mention the names of the Principal Actors that led to the annulment of the election widely adjudged freest, fairest, and most credible poll in the history of the country, that Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known as MKO Abiola, was the winner.

Though he appreciated the former Military President for admitting that Moshood Abiola was the true winner of the election, he however said that IBB ought to have mentioned the names of those behind the annulment including the courageous role played by the then National Electoral Commission (NEC), Humphrey Nwosu.

Babangida should tell us, not only Abacha, he should mention names of those who stopped him from declaring Abiola as the winner.