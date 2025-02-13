The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate says President Bola Tinubu’s administration is making significant investments to strengthen the healthcare system and ensure quality medical services reach all citizens.

Professor Pate was on an official visit to Bayelsa State, where he joined governor Douye Diri to inaugurate healthcare infrastructure.

He highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to improving health access, workforce development, and medical logistics as part of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

Among the projects commissioned were the Bayelsa State Haemodialysis Centre and General Outpatient Centre at the 500-Bed Hospital in Bayelsa Medical University, the Zipline Drone Flight Services, Facility for the delivery of essential medical supplies, and the 800 Metre Concrete Access Road, which will reduce medical burdens and expand healthcare accessibility in the state.