President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Federal Government to take over NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State, and transform it into a Federal University.

The development was posted on X formerly Twitter through the verified handle of Vice President Kashim Shettima @officialsksm.

He added that following the President’s directive—which comes after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of the privately owned NOK University to the Federal Government—the institution has now been renamed the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State, in fulfillment of a promise made to the people of Southern Kaduna.

Speaking during the formal handover of the institution’s property and assets to the Federal Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Presidential Villa, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, said the event signifies the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and national development.

He said, “This is a great day for the country and for Kaduna State. The greater credit should go to President Bola Tinubu for driving the process and making it the first item on the agenda of the Federal Executive Council.”