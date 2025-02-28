Hundreds of thousands of people protested in cities and towns across Greece on Friday to demand justice on the second anniversary of the country’s deadliest-ever train crash.

Striking workers grounded flights and halted sea and train transport.

On February 28, 2023, at the Tempi gorge in central Greece, a passenger train carrying students collided with a freight train, killing 57 persons.

Two years later, the safety gaps that caused the crash have not been filled, an inquiry found on Thursday.

A separate judicial investigation remains unfinished and no one has been convicted in the accident.

The horrific disaster also injured hundreds of people.

Yannis Panagopoulos, head of the General Confederation of Greek Workers, the country’s largest union, stated: “The full truth must be revealed, and those responsible, no matter how high their position, must be held accountable.”

Flights and rail services have been cancelled, ferries have been suspended, and public transportation throughout the country has been badly impacted.

Private businesses and public services have also been affected, with many stores in Athens closed, leaving messages of solidarity for the victims’ families in front windows.

Thousands gathered on Friday in front of parliament, while other demonstrations are planned in more than 300 cities and towns in Greece and abroad.

More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in the capital to manage crowds and potential unrest.

Memorial services will be held at Orthodox churches across the capital for the victims, who included many university students returning from a long weekend.

The victims’ families have urged protesters to keep the focus on remembrance rather than politics.

The protests have created a politically precarious moment for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government.

His ruling conservatives maintain a strong lead in the polls, but public dissatisfaction over the Tempe disaster has led to surging support for anti-establishment parties on both the left and right.

Opposition leaders, who are struggling to gain traction, are weighing whether to put forward a censure motion.

Mr Mitsotakis promised to continue work to improve rail safety, adding: “Every Greek participates in this mourning, united under the common demand for truth.”