The Cross River State Police Command has announced to the general public that the implementation of third-party vehicle insurance commenced February 1, 2025, across the Eighteen (18) local government areas of the state.

This is in compliance with the directive issued by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun to all State Police Commissioners.

According to a release signed by the police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, The Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah, urges motorists to obtain a valid third-party insurance policy from only licensed insurance bodies authorized by the National Insurance Commission to transact motor insurance business in the country.

The Commissioner of Police stated the relevance of the policy, adding that in the event of an accident, it is easy to facilitate the safety of innocent third parties and ensure financial recovery/compensation for damages, injuries, or loss of life.

While continuing to enforce the policy, the Command enjoined vehicle owners without insurance to obtain it as soon as possible to avoid unpleasant occurrence(s).

Residents are hereby notified that the exercise will continue throughout the state until all vehicle owners adhere to the policy.

In furtherance of the above, the CP warned officers involved in this very important assignment to maintain a high level of professionalism devoid of complacency and rights abuse.

He charged officers and men to be fair/firm and to shun all forms of extortion for the Force’s interest; any errant officer found wanting will face severe sanctions.